Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | RCB get back to winning ways with 18-run win over MI

Asked to bat first, Phil Salt got off to a blazing start, making full use of the powerplay as RCB got 71 runs in the first six overs.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 18:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 April 2026, 18:27 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCBMI

Follow us on :

Follow Us