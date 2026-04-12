<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> got their campaign back on track with a massive run win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. </p><p>Asked to bat first, Phil Salt got off to a blazing start, making full use of the powerplay as RCB got 71 runs in the first six overs. </p><p>The opener took on Mitchell Santner, smashing three consecutive sixes and a four in the fifth over. By the time he was dismissed by Shardul Thakur in the 11th over, Salt had smashed 78 runs off 36 balls, including six fours and as many sixes. </p>.RR vs RCB Highlights | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhurv Jurel lead RR's fourth consecutive win.<p>After the fall of the first wicket at 120, skipper Rajat Patidar promoted himself and made his intentions clear, heaving three sixes off Mayank Markande before reaching a half-century in just 17 balls. His whirlwind knock included four fours and five sixes. </p><p>Amidst all the carnage, Virat Kohli himself got a composed half-century, before being dismissed after hitting five fours and a six. </p><p>Tim David gave RCB a strong finish yet again with an unbeaten 34 off 16 balls as RCB finished with 240/4 in 20 overs. None of the MI bowlers were effective as even the best bowler in Jasprit Bumrah went for 35 runs in his four overs. </p><p>Chasing the steep target, Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma got off to a great start, building a 50-run stand within the powerplay. However, an injury Sharma meant that he retired out and the momentum was lost. </p><p>Suyash Sharma struck twice with the wickets of Rickelton and Tilak Varma right after the powerplay. </p><p>MI never got going after the jolt, with Krunal Pandya bowling a superb spell, giving away just 26 runs in his 4 overs and accounting for the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. </p><p>Skipper Hardik Pandya played a knock of hope with 40 runs, but wickets at the other end meant MI never got going. </p><p>Sherfane Rutherford smashed nine sixes towards the end to remain unbeaten on 71 runs off just 31 balls. </p>