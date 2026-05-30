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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | RCB, GT look to build legacy of their own as they clash in finale

Skipper Rajat Patidar (486) has added more ammunition to his batting while young Devdutt Padikkal (463) has extended his impressive domestic form
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 17:48 IST
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Rajat Patidar. PTI
Rajat Patidar. PTI
Shubman Gill. PTI
Shubman Gill. PTI
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Published 30 May 2026, 17:48 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCBRajat Patidar

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