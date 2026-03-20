<p>Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to play at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru after government permission for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=IPL">IPL</a>). The defending champions will play the tournament opener at their home ground against SunRisers Hyderabad on March 28.</p><p>The franchise took to social media to provide a detailed guide on ticket bookings, parking pre-bookings and metro benefits. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=RCB">RCB </a>also warned against fraud and misleading links, urging fans to buy only through the official website, shop.royalchallengers.com.</p>.IPL 2026 | It's official! RCB to play five home matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium.<p><strong>Where and when to buy RCB home match tickets?</strong></p><p>According to the official handle, the tickets for RCB home matches will only be available on shop.royalchallengers.com. in a clear warning, the franchise said, "Any person or website that claims to be selling RCB match tickets that are not authorised by us will face strict legal & police action.”</p><p>The dates for when the tickets will be out will be shared shortly, the franchise said.</p>.<p><strong>Guide to buy RCB home match tickets</strong> </p><ul><li><p>Visit the official booking platform at shop.royalchallengers.com or open the RCB app.</p></li><li><p>Select the match you are interested in once the link is live.</p></li><li><p>Choose your preferred seating category and number of tickets.</p></li><li><p>Pre-book parking if required: There are limited spots are available at approved zones, including Garuda Mall, St. Joseph’s Indian High School, St. Joseph’s Boys High School, and Freedom Park.</p></li><li><p>Complete payment and receive the e-ticket.</p></li><li><p>On match day, scan the QR code for entry and use the free metro ride facility (nearest stations: Cubbon Park and MG Road) by scanning your match ticket QR at the metro gate. </p></li><li><p>Check Outer and Inner gates mentioned on the ticket for smooth entry and exit. Entry for is allowed only from Cubbon Road and Link Road.</p></li></ul><p><strong>Free metro for RCB match ticket holders</strong></p><p>RCB also announced that ticket holders can travel for free in metro on match days. Metro tickets can be availed along with the match ticket. You only have to scan the metro ticket QR at the entry and exit gates on match day. </p>