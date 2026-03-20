Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 RCB home matches | From ticket bookings to free metro facility: Here's all you need to know

The franchise took to social media to provide a detailed guide on ticket bookings, parking pre-bookings and metro benefits.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 10:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 March 2026, 10:14 IST
BengaluruSports NewsCricketIPLRCBRoyal Challengers BangaloreChinnaswamy Stadium

Follow us on :

Follow Us