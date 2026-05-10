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IPL 2026 | RCB look to recharge batting batteries

While Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and Patidar have been putting in the hard yards, the concern lies at the top with Jacob Bethell, who has failed to inject the firepower his injured English team-mate Phil Salt provided.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 03:12 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 03:12 IST
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