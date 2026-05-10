IPL 2026 | RCB look to recharge batting batteries

<p>Raipur: An <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL season</a> that was closing its doors on playoffs spots now appears far more open, with six teams within touching distance. However, the signs of the bottom four playing party-poopers at some point were there all along. </p>.<p>Measures to battle an unknown surface and the aim for the batting group to click in unison will feature on top of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/royal-challengers-bangalore"> Royal Challengers Bengaluru's</a> agenda as the defending champions hope to rediscover their bite against a struggling Mumbai Indians at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium here on Sunday. </p>.<p>RCB have lost three of their last five matches and have slipped into a mid-tournament slump. This fixture will also mark the start of a crucial stretch as they play three games in eight days, and the musical chair for the top two spots is expected to get exciting. </p>.<p>On recent evidence, the Challengers will need to get their batting act together. They were bowled out for 155 in Ahmedabad and faltered while chasing down 213 (DLS method) on a “very good wicket to bat” in Lucknow, as skipper Rajat Patidar had suggested. </p>.IPL 2026 | Burning desire to put in a match-winning show: Jacob Bethell.<p>While Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and Patidar have been putting in the hard yards, the concern lies at the top with Jacob Bethell, who has failed to inject the firepower his injured English team-mate Phil Salt provided. </p>.<p>Bethell, in the four outings so far, has managed just 43 runs, including two single-digit scores and that has pressurised Kohli to play a more aggressive role.</p>.<p>Jitesh Sharma’s batting has also become a concern as the wicketkeeper has managed just 64 runs, averaging only eight. </p>.<p>However, it looks like the 22-year-old could be handed another opportunity while Salt remains unavailable. </p>.<p>The game couldn't possibly have been more well-timed for the Challengers, as they have a chance to hold the Mumbai Indians by the scruff of their neck when they are at their lowest. </p>.<p>RCB, however, will be aware of the consequences of taking their foot off the pedal against their rivals. </p>.<p>Coming into the competition with a star-studded side, Mumbai were considered favourites to qualify for the playoffs, but Hardik Pandya's men have bungled in crucial games, bringing them to the verge of exit. </p>.<p>While Mumbai are still in contention, they are also expected to play free-flowing, no-pressure cricket, which spells trouble for RCB. </p>.<p>Rohit Sharma will have to deal with the usual expectations, in addition to those brought on by his stellar 84 in the last game. However, Jasprit Bumrah has managed to pick just three wickets in 10 games, which has not helped Mumbai’s cause. </p>.IPL 2026 | PBKS to brief players on BCCI's new social media, hotel access guidelines.<p>Hardik has travelled with the side but his availability remains a question until the toss while Suryakumar Yadav is expected to join the team on the morning of the game.</p>.<p>In all, RCB will look to hammer the final nail in Mumbai's coffin while MI will look to gatecrash RCB's home away from home party. </p>