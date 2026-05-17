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IPL 2026 | RCB seal Playoffs berth with 23-run win against PBKS

This was PBKS' sixth straight defeat and their qualification now hangs by a thread.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 14:29 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 14:29 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCBPBKS

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