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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | RCB storm into the final by crushing GT by 92 runs in Qualifier 1

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar played a blinder of a knock, hammering 93 not out off just 33 balls.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 18:22 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 18:22 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCBGT

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