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IPL 2026 | RCB sweat it out sans Virat Kohli

Under the watchful eyes of head coach Andy Flower, the main focus was ample batting time for skipper Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal and Venkatesh Iyer.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 18:41 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 18:41 IST
BengaluruSports NewsVirat KohliCricketIPLRoyal Challengers BangaloreChinnaswamy Stadium

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