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IPL 2026: RCB to clash with SRH in blockbuster opener on March 28

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium will finally host a high-profile cricket match in nearly 11 months when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 20:03 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 20:03 IST
CricketIPLRCBSunrisers Hyderabad

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