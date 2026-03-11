<p>The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the inaugural match of the 19th edition of Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28.</p><p>The schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026 featuring 20 matches was announced by the IPL Governing Council on Wednesday (March 11).</p>.<p>"Full schedule will be announced once poll dates are announced for the states set to undergo State Assembly elections," IPL posted on X.</p><p>Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play five of their home matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium and the remaining two fixtures at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.</p>.IPL 2026| Starting date announced: Check out the details .<p>Chinnaswamy Stadium has not hosted any match following the stampede that killed 11 fans after RCB's maiden title win last year.</p><p>RCB won the title, ending a 18-year drought, defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in the final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad last year.</p><p>Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings jointly hold the record for the most IPL titles -- with five championships each.</p>