LIVE IPL 2026 | RCB vs GT Live: RCB win toss, chose to bowl

Hello readers! Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be taking on the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) in today's match that starts at 7:30 pm at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. Both teams are coming off of a loss and will look to get back on track. RCB, which is on the third spot at the points table 8 points), GT is on the seventh spot lagging the Rajat Patidar-led squad by just two points. Both teams are 3 for 3 in head-to-head clashes, with GT winning two of the three matches against RCB at Chinnaswamy.