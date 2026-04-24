LIVE IPL 2026 | RCB vs GT Live: 50 each for Kohli & Padikkal, RCB half-way there

Hello readers! Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are chasing a target of 206 runs put up by the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT). Sudharshan scored a brilliant 100 off 58 balls, giving a strong start with skipper Shubman Gill. Both teams are coming off of a loss and will look to get back on track. RCB, which is on the third spot at the points table 8 points), GT is on the seventh spot lagging the Rajat Patidar-led squad by just two points. Both teams are 3 for 3 in head-to-head clashes, with GT winning two of the last three matches at Chinnaswamy.