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IPL 2026 | RCB vs SRH match tickets go on sale: Check how to book online

Tickets will be available only through the official RCB website and app.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 05:36 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

IPL 2026 | RCB vs SRH match tickets go on sale: Check how to book online

In one line
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 season opener tickets go on sale with key details on booking, entry, and metro benefits.
Key points
Match details
RCB will host SRH in the IPL 2026 season opener at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28.
Ticket availability
Tickets are sold exclusively via RCB's official website and app starting March 24.
Booking process
Select match, seating category, and parking (limited spots at approved zones) before completing payment.
Entry and exit
Entry via Cubbon Road, Link Road, or MG Road; Queens Road restricted except for Pavilion stands.
Free metro ride
Ticket holders get free metro travel on match day by scanning the QR code at gates.
Key statistics
March 28
Match date
March 24
Ticket sale start date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 24 March 2026, 05:36 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLRCBRoyal Challengers Bangalore

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