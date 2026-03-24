𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝘃𝘀 𝗦𝗥𝗛: 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦 𝗚𝗢 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬 (𝟮𝟰𝘁𝗵 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵) ❤️



Your favourite team is back home and we can't wait to play in front of you, 12th Man Army. Important Ticket information below ⬇️



🎟️ Where to buy tickets?

Tickets will be available only… pic.twitter.com/2kFhFPH4IY