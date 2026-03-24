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RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 season opener tickets go on sale with key details on booking, entry, and metro benefits.
Key points
• Match details
RCB will host SRH in the IPL 2026 season opener at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28.
• Ticket availability
Tickets are sold exclusively via RCB's official website and app starting March 24.
• Booking process
Select match, seating category, and parking (limited spots at approved zones) before completing payment.
• Entry and exit
Entry via Cubbon Road, Link Road, or MG Road; Queens Road restricted except for Pavilion stands.
• Free metro ride
Ticket holders get free metro travel on match day by scanning the QR code at gates.
Key statistics
March 24
Ticket sale start date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 24 March 2026, 05:36 IST