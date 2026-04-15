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IPL 2026 | RCB win toss, choose to bowl against LSG

The hosts made one change to the playing 11, bringing in pacer Josh Hazlewood for Jacob Duffy.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 13:46 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 13:46 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCBRishabh PantRajat PatidarLSG

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