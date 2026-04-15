<p>Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> on Wednesday. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">hosts </a>made one change to the playing 11, bringing in pacer Josh Hazlewood for Jacob Duffy. </p><p>"We will bowl first. It's pretty obvious: good surface, bowl first , take the advantage and put them under pressure. No grass on this pitch, looks good. Everyone is doing good for the team - coming at different stages and performing. One change - Hazlewood replaces Duffy," Patidar said at the toss. </p>.IPL 2026 | RCB vs LSG Live Updates: Rishabh Pant injures arm, walks off the field as LSG struggle .<p>Meanwhile, LSG captain Rishabh Pant said they had to do well regardless of batting first or second and acknowledged that it is a batting friendly wicket. </p><p>"We're pretty confident, [it's a] good batting pitch. Regardless of whether we bat first or second, we need to do well. We don't want too much introspection; put trust in your team and do well. There are a lot of leaders in the group, so go out and perform well. Same team for us," Pant said. </p><p><strong>RCB Playing 11: </strong>Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar</p><p><strong>RCB Impact Sub options: </strong>Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Mangesh Yadav</p><p><strong>LSG Playing 11:</strong> Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav</p><p><strong>LSG Impact Sub Options: </strong>Mayank Yadav, George Linde, M Siddharth, Himmat Singh and Matthew Breetzke.</p>