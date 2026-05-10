<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to field against Mumbai Indians at RCB's new home ground in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raipur">Raipur </a>on Sunday. </p><p>RCB, coming of consecutive defeats, still fielded the same team as Phil Salt continues to sit out. </p><p>"We will bowl first. Pretty obvious, surface is good and pretty hard. But we will try to get them as early as possible and go for the chase. Conditions are not unfamiliar to be honest. It's a new stadium, good supporters and great outfield I would say and everyone is looking forward to the game. We are going with the same team," Patidar said.</p><p>He acknowledged that fact that the team was in a slump but said that they backed their strengths. </p>.IPL 2026 | RCB vs MI LIVE Updates: Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes three early wickets .<p>"Yes we had a couple of losses but it's important to be in the present and play on your strengths. So we will be focusing more on ourselves rather than other teams. (Areas to be better at today) I don't think that there are one or two particular areas. Wherever it is. If we play in the powerplay or if we play after the powerplay we will look to do whatever best we can do," Patidar added. </p><p>Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav, who is the stand-in captain for MI as Hardik Pandya continues to miss out, said he was happy to bat first. </p><p>"We are pretty confident to bat first. Big ground, black soil wicket and runs on the board will always be pressure on the other team. We are going with the same team. We have always had a good chat around the bowling. It's harsh on the bowlers. We keep trying to improve and get better each day," Yadav said. </p><p><strong>RCB Playing 11:</strong> Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar</p><p><strong>RCB Impact Player options:</strong> Devdutt Padikkal, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Venkatesh Iyer</p><p><strong>MI Playing 11:</strong> Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar</p><p><strong>MI Impact Player options:</strong> Devdutt Padikkal, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Venkatesh Iyer</p>