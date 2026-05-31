<p>Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL 2026 </a>final against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. </p><p>Patidar announced that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">RCB</a> was playing the same team as the Qualifier 1, adding that they were not getting ahead of themselves. </p><p>"We'll bowl first. It's a pretty good wicket. Don't think it'll change much. Lot of memories, last year. We have to do our best to win this match. It's important to be in the present. Let's control the controllables. Always love to play at this stadium," Patidar said. </p>.IPL 2026 Final | RCB vs GT Live Updates: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan open the innings.<p>Meanwhile, GT captain Shubman Gill said that he would have batted first and did not mind losing the toss. He said that the team had brought in Arshad Khan for Sai Kishore. </p><p>"We would have batted first. Typical wicket, third match we are playing here. There could be some movement for the fast bowlers in the first three overs. One of the biggest stadiums in the world. We've got one change. Arshad (Khan) comes in for Sai (Kishore)," Gill said. </p><p><strong>RCB Playing 11:</strong> Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar</p><p><strong>RCB Impact Player options:</strong> Venkatesh Iyer, Kanishk Chohan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox</p><p><strong>Gujarat Titans Playing 11:</strong> Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj</p><p><strong>GT Impact Player options: </strong>Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore</p>