Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | RCB win toss, opt to bowl in the final against GT

Patidar announced that RCB was playing the same team as the Qualifier 1, adding that they were not getting ahead of themselves.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 13:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 May 2026, 13:46 IST
Sports NewsShubman GillCricketIPLRCBGTRajat Patidar

Follow us on :

Follow Us