Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | RCB’s golden oldies at forefront of champions’ dream run

The 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar has shown old-school street-smart swing bowling still can test the best of batters in a format that is completely unkind on the bowlers.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 19:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Josh Hazlewood (left) and Virat Kohli. 
Josh Hazlewood (left) and Virat Kohli. 
Krunal Pandya
Krunal Pandya
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2026, 19:03 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricketIPLRCBBhuvneshwar Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us