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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | RCB's Jacob Bethell returns to England to recuperate from left ring finger injury

Jacob Bethell had an underwhelming season, scoring just 77 runs from seven matches at an average of 13 and at a strike rate of 124.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 16:11 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 16:11 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCB

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