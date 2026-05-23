<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bangalore</a> opener Jacob Bethell will return to England to tend to a left ring finger injury that he sustained while playing in the IPL.</p>.<p>Bethell had an underwhelming season, scoring just 77 runs from seven matches at an average of 13 and at a strike rate of 124.</p>.<p>“The England and Wales Cricket Board has agreed that Royal Challengers Bangalore top-order batter Jacob Bethell will return to the UK after sustaining an injury while playing in the Indian Premier League,” stated a ECB release.</p>.IPL 2026 | Burning desire to put in a match-winning show: Jacob Bethell.<p>Bethell, who stepped in for injured compatriot Phil Salt at RCB, is a part of England’s Test squad to face New Zealand in a home series, which starts on June 4.</p>.<p>Salt has since then rejoined the Royal Challengers squad.</p>.<p>“He will be fully assessed and monitored by the England Men’s medical team on his return to determine his availability for selection for the Rothesay first Test against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-zealand">New Zealand</a> at Lord’s, starting on Thursday 4 June,” the release added. </p>