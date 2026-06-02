<p>Bengaluru: Winning championships, let alone in dominating fashion, was never a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s lexicon for the longest time. However, for a side that was once devoid of confidence, they now carry a sense of invincibility wherever they go. </p>.<p>Now that the new-age Bengaluru have won consecutive trophies in such a comprehensive manner, it is only fair to ask the question: What changed?</p>.<p>RCB head coach Andy Flower revealed that director of cricket Mo Bobat set up a talent identification system, which has been an important part in terms of preparation at how they go about business. </p>.<p>“Mo (Bobat) has set up a scouting system here at Royal Challengers Bengaluru that is in its initial phases of growth. We had all the scouts with us for the final. It was nice to see all of them together. And that is an important part of what we do with respect to preparation,” Flower said in a virtual press conference. </p>.IPL 2026 | RCB: From underachieving unit to legacy-setting bunch .<p>Scouting can be of two parts. One for immediate requirement of the franchise, and the other for the foreseeable future in terms of player monitoring and management. And Bengaluru seemed to have found the right balance between the two, and more importantly found the right people for the job by Flower’s own admission. </p>.<p>“It is really important to get the best people in the room and we have got a really nice group of scouts. When I say nice, they are guys that we trust their cricket opinions.”</p>.<p>“We trust that they are doing their job with due diligence and they are good guys to have in the system. So Malolan (Rangarajan) has been with RCB for a number of years and has also been instrumental in setting up that scouting system with Mo. So we trust that and we are going to build on that,” he added. </p>.<p>Flower, along with Bobat, who have revolutionised RCB’s identity, attributed a large chunk of the success to their Indian backroom staff. </p>.<p>“The Indian coaches have also been absolutely crucial to the success. Onkar Salvi has been great. Malo is really important to our decision-making processes. DK (Dinesh Karthik) is a different kettle of fish altogether, full of energy, full of ideas and he is a great energy to have around. So it is a proper team effort.” </p>.<p>While the Challengers do not obsess over data, it has certainly played a part in their tactics and decision making in the last three campaigns. </p>.<p>“In terms of data, both Andy and I are very similar in our views. We don’t focus too much but what I do think we share in common is a desire to have evidence based decision making,” Bobat said. </p>.<p>“And philosophically, we both believe in that information being a combination of the numbers and also what some of our expert eyes and ears see and hear and what they can tell us.”</p>