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IPL 2026 | RCB's Tim David cops fine, demerit points for 'obscene' gesture

'Tim admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee, Amit Sharma,' it added.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 17:12 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 17:12 IST
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