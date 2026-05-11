IPL 2026 | RCB's Tim David cops fine, demerit points for 'obscene' gesture

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/royal-challengers-bangalore">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> all-rounder Tim David was on Monday fined 30 per cent of his match fee for using an "obscene" gesture during the IPL game against Mumbai Indians. RCB won the game by two wickets.</p>.<p>The Australian also accumulated two demerit points for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials.</p>.IPL 2026: Last-ball drama against RCB seals Mumbai Indians' early exit.<p>"Tim was found to have breached article 2.6 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to 'using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting',” an IPL media advisory stated.</p>.<p>"Tim admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee, Amit Sharma," it added. </p>