<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> batter Tim David was handed a one-match suspension on Monday, which he will serve in IPL 2027. The Australian was also fined 50 per cent of his match fee for breaching the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL’s </a>Code of Conduct during the final against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.</p><p>David was fined for throwing an ice bag in the direction of umpire Nitin Menon during the 10th over of the first innings. The 30-year-old was found guilty for breaching Article 2.9 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Team Official, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match."</p>.RCB skipper Rajat Patidar dedicates IPL trophy to Bengaluru stampede victims.<p>The batter admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Javagal Srinath. </p><p>The finisher collected five demerit points through the recently concluded IPL season, resulting in suspension from RCB's first game of the next IPL season or the first game of the franchise he represents in IPL 2027.</p><p>On May 11, David was found guilty of breaching the Article 2.6, which relates to “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting”, after RCB’s match against Mumbai Indians. He was handed two demerit points in that incident along with a fine of 30 per cent of his match fee.</p><p>In an earlier match against Mumbai Indians on April 13, David was fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point for breaching Article 2.4, which relates to “disobeying an umpire’s instruction during a match”.</p><p>On Sunday, RCB won their second title on the trot, beating GT by five wickets in the final.</p>