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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | RCB's Tim David suspended for first match of next season for throwing ice pack at umpire

The finisher collected five demerit points through the recently concluded IPL season, resulting in suspension.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 16:26 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 16:26 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCB

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