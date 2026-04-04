<p>New Delhi: Impact substitute Sameer Rizvi continued his red-hot form with another fine half-century as an all-round Delhi Capitals outclassed Mumbai Indians by six wickets in their first home game of the 2026 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL </a>season here on Saturday.</p>.<p>Chasing 163, the 22-year-old Rizvi (90 off 51 balls) took apart the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mi">MI </a>attack with a fluent knock studded with seven fours and as many sixes.</p>.<p>After suffering a top-order wobble for the second successive game, Delhi Capitals steadied through a 66-run stand for the third wicket between Rizvi and Pathum Nissanka, who scored 44 off 30 balls.</p>.<p>Rizvi then added 78 runs with David Miller (17 not out) as the hosts completed the chase with 11 balls to spare.</p>.IPL 2026 | Virat Kohli responds to trolls who call him 'overseas' player.<p>Initially playing second fiddle to Nissanka, Rizvi shifted gears after the Sri Lankan's dismissal, taking on the bowlers with ease.</p>.<p>The youngster smashed back-to-back fours followed by two towering sixes, including one over deep backward point, to plunder 20 runs off the 11th over bowled by Corbin Bosch.</p>.<p>He continued the assault in the next over, whipping consecutive sixes off Mayank Markande to seize complete control of the chase.</p>.<p>He was unlucky to miss out on his debut IPL ton but received a standing ovation from the crowd when he Bosch got him out.</p>.<p>This was after Delhi Capitals bowlers dominated to restrict Mumbai Indians to a modest 162 for six despite stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav's a patient half-century.</p>.<p>Suryakumar anchored the innings with a 36-ball 51, hitting three fours and two sixes, while Rohit Sharma hit 35 even as other MI batters found it difficult in the middle.</p>.<p>Delhi's bowlers, however, kept things tight.</p>.IPL 2026 | CSK’s biggest concern for the rest of the tournament will be their bowling: Gavaskar.<p>Skipper Axar Patel was exceptional, conceding just 22 runs in his four overs and removing the dangerous Rohit Sharma.</p>.<p>Leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam (1/24 in 3 overs) chipped in with a wicket, while Kuldeep Yadav (0/31 in 3 overs) proved slightly expensive.</p>.<p>The pace trio of Mukesh Kumar (2/26), Lungi Ngidi (1/34) and T Natarajan (1/24) also played their part, sharing four wickets between them.</p>.<p>Mukesh struck early, removing the in-form Ryan Rickelton with a good-length delivery that was miscued to Axar at mid-off.</p>.<p>Two balls later, he produced a return catch to dismiss Tilak Varma for a duck, leaving Mumbai Indians two down inside the powerplay.</p>.<p>Rohit (35) and Suryakumar then steadied the innings with a 53-run partnership.</p>.<p>Rohit got going with the first six of the match, dispatching an overpitched ball from Nigam over long-on, while Suryakumar followed up with a maximum off the next delivery.</p>.<p>However, Delhi spinners tightened the screws soon after. Axar accounted for Rohit, who mistimed a shot to the cover region where Nitish Rana completed a fine catch.</p>.<p>Vipraj then dismissed Sherfane Rutherford (5), with Mukesh taking a good catch close to the boundary.</p>.<p>Suryakumar, leading in the absence of Hardik Pandya, tried to accelerate alongside Naman Dhir (28) as Mumbai crossed the 100-run mark. The pair targeted wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, collecting 15 runs in the 15th over, including two sixes.</p>.<p>But just after bringing up his fifty, Suryakumar was trapped leg-before by Ngidi, who cleverly took pace off the delivery.</p>.<p>Death over specialist Natarajan then dismissed Naman as MI continued to lose wickets at regular intervals.</p>