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IPL 2026| Red-hot Sameer Rizvi, bowlers power DC to six-wicket win over MI

Chasing 163, the 22-year-old Rizvi (90 off 51 balls) took apart the MI attack with a fluent knock studded with seven fours and as many sixes.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 13:59 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 13:59 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLDelhi CapitalsMumbai Indiana

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