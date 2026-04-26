<p>Lucknow: After Lucknow Super Giants walked with them toe-to-toe in regulation time, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata-knight-riders">Kolkata Knight Riders</a> found a familiar saviour in Sunil Narine to register a tight Super Over victory in their IPL match here on Sunday.</p>.<p>Both Super Giants and Knight Riders ended up at 155 when a total of 40 overs were bowled, but Narine made all the difference in the Super Over.</p>.<p>Conjuring his years’ of experience, the spinner dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram to limit LSG to 1 for two, which was also the lowest score in a Super Over.</p>.<p>The Kolkatans did not fumble and notched up the required two runs with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rinku-singh">Rinku Singh</a>, who also had wonderful day on the field taking four catches, fittingly fetching the winning runs.</p>.Raghuvanshi adjudged out for obstructing the field during LSG-KKR IPL clash.<p>It was Rinku’s well-paced 83 not out off 51 balls that worked as the catalyst for KKR total of 155 for seven earlier.</p>.<p>Once the Super Giants restricted KKR to that modest total, courtesy Mohsin Khan’s five-for, they had an excellent chance to register a rare home victory.</p>.<p>But the hosts slipped against a set of spot-on Kolkata bowlers on a slow black soil pitch.</p>.<p>The result pushed KKR to eighth on the table with five points, while LSG plummeted to the bottom of the pile with four points.</p>.<p>The Super Giants have some big names in their roster — skipper Rishabh Pant, Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Pooran.</p>.<p>But none of them could give direction and shape to LSG’s chase.</p>.<p>Pant (42) and Markram (31) looked to be in good touch and they added 57 runs for the second wicket after the early departure of Marsh.</p>.<p>But Markram fell to Cameron Green’s pace-off delivery, while Pant’s attempt to reverse scoop Narine, resulted in a catch to stumper Tim Seifert.</p>.<p>It left LSG’s fate in the hands of a clutch of young domestic players like Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh and Mukul Choudhary to see off the chase.</p>.<p>They whittled down the equation 17 off the last over with luck and pluck. Two successive no-balls by Kartik Tyagi reduced the equation to 12 off 5 balls.</p>.<p>But the pacer was allowed to continue to bowl even after two waist-high no balls because the second illegal delivery was deemed non-dangerous by the officials.</p>.<p>He jettisoned Himmat Singh, leaving LSG to make 8 off 3 balls, but Mohammed Shami’s last-ball six pushed the match into the seasons’ first Super Over.</p>.<p>Earlier, LSG pacer Mohsin added another sordid chapter to KKR’s batting woes, taking five wickets to restrict them to 155 for seven.</p>.<p>Mohsin’s 5 for 23 tore apart an already struggling KKR batting unit, as he snaffled the cream wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Seifert, Green, Rovman Powell and Anukul Roy.</p>.<p>Rinku punished Shami in the 19th over for 6, 4, 4 and then smoked four sixes in a row against spinner Digvesh Rathi as KKR made 43 runs in the last two overs to go past the 150-run mark.</p>.<p>But despite that late burst, Mohsin firmly stood in the limelight.</p>.<p>His bowling ethos were rooted in simple tactics — bang the ball into the black soil pitch to gain bounce or use cutters at various pace to keep the batters guessing.</p>.<p>Mohsin, who started the night with a wicket maiden, showed his variety across two dismissals.</p>.IPL 2026 | Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy script dramatic turnaround as KKR end winless run with four-wicket win vs RR.<p>He followed Rahane with a fuller ball as the batter tried to go over the covers, but the ball’s trajectory forced the KKR skipper to just slice the ball up for a simple catch for Markram.</p>.<p>The 27-year-old stayed calm when Green, who looked comfortable out there while smashing George Linde for two successive sixes, slammed him for a huge maximum.</p>.<p>Two balls later, Mohsin dug one short, challenging Green (34) to go for the pull and the Australian all-rounder took the bait.</p>.<p>The into-the-body angle worked again as Green could only sky the ball to wicketkeeper Pant.</p>.<p>Green’s dismissal also ended a fifth wicket alliance worth 42 with Rinku Singh.</p>.<p>On the final ball of the fifth over from Prince Yadav, Raghuvanshi nudged one towards mid-on and set off for a single, only to be rejected by Green.</p>.<p>Raghuvanshi put in a dive to save himself but he came in the line of the throw from Shami.</p>.<p>Subsequently, third umpire Rohit Pandit accepted LSG’s appeal and decided that the batter’s turning radius was more than required, eventually resulting in the batter’s dismissal in a rare manner. </p>