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IPL 2026 | Rinku, Narine shine as KKR tide over LSG in Super Over

Both Super Giants and Knight Riders ended up at 155 when a total of 40 overs were bowled, but Narine made all the difference in the Super Over.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 18:54 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 18:54 IST
Sports NewsKKRIPLCircketLSG

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