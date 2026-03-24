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IPL 2026 | Rinku Singh named KKR vice-captain, franchise signals future leadership shift

Rinku will assist skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who has been retained as captain despite KKR’s disappointing IPL 2025 campaign.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 16:12 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 16:12 IST
Sports NewsKKRCricketIPL

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