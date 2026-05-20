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IPL 2026 | Rishabh Pant drops the F-word on Live TV after defeat to RR

RR chased down the target of 221 with five balls to spare as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi launched a stunning attack with 93 runs off 38 balls on his way to reclaim the Orange Cap.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 04:54 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 04:54 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRishabh PantTrendingLSG

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