<p>Wicketkeeper-batter <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rishabh%20pant">Rishabh Pant</a> on Friday stepped down as the captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) following their horror season, which saw the franchise win only four games out of 14 to finish at the bottom of the points table in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL</a> 2026. </p><p>"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wish to formally announce that Rishabh Pant has requested to be relieved of his captaincy duties with the franchise, and the franchisee has accepted his request with immediate effect," an official statement was released by franchise on social media.</p>.<p>Tom Moody, Director of Cricket, Lucknow Super Giants was quoted as saying: "Rishabh approached the franchisee with this request and we have respectfully accepted it. These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain. Our focus now is on the collective - rebuilding and restructuring to reach the best standards."</p>.IPL 2026 | Rishabh Pant drops the F-word on Live TV after defeat to RR.<p>Earlier, after LSG's campaign ended with disappointing defeat to Punjab Kings, Moody had signalled a leadership rejig. </p><p>The Australian had said: "From a captaincy point of view, you know, he's found it challenging, obviously, and the results reflect that."</p><p>"And you do have to wonder whether that is a pressure that is reflected with his performance with the bat. I know that this season has been a difficult season for us, but we will reflect on it, we'll take time, we'll reflect on it. We'll consider all things," he added.</p><p>Pant, who became the most expensive player in the history of IPL after he was acquired for a whopping Rs 27 crore, had two underwhelming seasons not only as a leader, but also with the bat. </p><p>In the ongoing season, Pant managed just 312 runs with a solitary half-century in 14 matches, while last year he had only 269 runs including a century in the last match. </p><p>As a captain, he led the team in 28 matches, winning just ten across two seasons. </p>