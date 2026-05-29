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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | Rishabh Pant steps down as LSG captain after disappointing season

Pant, who became most expensive player in IPL history after he was acquired for Rs 27 crore, had two underwhelming seasons not only as a leader, but also with the bat.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 12:10 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 12:10 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLRishabh PantLSGLucknow Super Giants

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