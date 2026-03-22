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IPL 2026 | Rishabh Pant's struggle and Shreyas Iyer's success: How most expensive players performed last season

Mega bucks does not guarantee great performances and some teams have had to rethink their spending, while a few have been brilliant investments.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 09:26 IST
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Rishabh Pant: Rs 27 crore

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Shreyas Iyer: Rs 26.75 crore

Venkatesh Iyer: Rs 23.50 crore

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Arshdeep Singh: 18 crore

Yuzvendra Chahal: 18 crore 

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Published 22 March 2026, 09:26 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRishabh PantShreyas Iyer

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