🚨 News 🚨@rajasthanroyals Captain Riyan Parag has been fined 25% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point (Level 1) for breaching Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials.



More Details 🔽 | #TATAIPL https://t.co/zftWRg2QWH