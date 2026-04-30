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IPL 2026 | Riyan Parag fined 25 per cent of match fees for vaping inside dressing room

Parag's actions during the Royals' chase had drawn condemnation on social media.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 08:47 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 08:47 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLRajasthan RoyalscontroversiesRiyan Parag

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