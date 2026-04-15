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IPL 2026 | Rohit Sharma all but ruled out for Mumbai Indians' clash against Punjab Kings

Rohit was batting on 19 off 13 balls when he retired hurt, with Mumbai Indians going on to lose the match by 18 runs - their third successive defeat this season.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 14:05 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 14:05 IST
Sports NewsRohit SharmaCricketMumbai IndiansPunjab Kings

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