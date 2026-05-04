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IPL 2026 | Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton slam half-centuries as Mumbai Indians beat LSG by six wickets

LSG rode on a blistering 21-ball 63 from Pooran, while opener Mitchell Marsh contributed 44 in a much-improved batting display in their ninth game of the season.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 18:03 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 18:03 IST
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