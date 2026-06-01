IPL 2026 | Royal Challengers Bengaluru reign continues

<p>Ahmedabad<em>: </em>Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a thoroughly professional performance to decimate the Gujarat Titans by five wickets and become just the third team after heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to retain the IPL crown successfully.</p><p>Playing with a renewed purpose and vigour right from the very first match of the season, Royal Challengers brought their best to the table at a sold-out Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, and Gujarat, lacking a Plan B, were simply blown apart by the defending champions in all departments of the game.</p>.IPL 2026 | Virat Kohli, bowlers star as RCB are back-to-champions.<p>First, it was the bowling that laid the foundation for RCB to join an illustrious club. Pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29), Josh Hazlewood (2/37), and Rasikh Dar (3/27) produced top-notch performances to stifle Gujarat.</p><p>The talismanic Virat Kohli aced the chase with a brilliant unbeaten 75 off 42 balls.</p>