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IPL 2026 | RR continue unbeaten streak with six-wicket win against RCB

It was Dhruv Jurel who showed his brilliance and remained unbeaten on 81 off just 43 balls.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 18:55 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 18:55 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCBRRvaibhav sooryanshi

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