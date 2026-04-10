<p>After a brief spell of rain at the start, it rained fours and sixes from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat as his brutal 26-ball 78 gave <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rr">Rajasthan Royals </a>their fourth consecutive win as the hosts beat <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> by six wickets on Friday in Guwahati.</p><p>The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi took on RCB's experienced new ball duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazelwood despite having lost his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal early. </p><p>The whirlwind knock consisted eight fours and seven sixes before he holed out to Krunal Pandya as Virat Kohli took a good catch at long on. </p>.IPL 2026 | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s new normal: Even Bumrah not spared if the ball is there to be hit.<p>Pandya sent back Shimron Hetmyer for a first ball duck, while captain Riyan Parag fell shortly after. </p><p>It was Dhruv Jurel who showed his brilliance and remained unbeaten on 81 off just 43 balls, including eight fours and three sixes, as RR chased down 202 with two overs to spare. </p><p>RCB bowlers struggled with their lengths, with the best bowler being Krunal Pandya who bowled a spell of 2/30 in four overs. </p><p>Earlier in the day, RCB got off to a horror start after being put in to bat. Phil Salt was dismissed of the first ball of the match. However, Virat Kohli counter-attacked to smash 32 off 16 balls with the help of seven fours. </p><p>Ravi Bishnoi turned the tide into RR's favour with two wickets of Kohli and Pandya. Brijesh Sharma also chipped in with two wickets as 76/5 and later 94/6. </p><p>It was at this point where Rajat Patidar played a captain's knock, scoring 63 runs, including four fours and as many sixes. </p><p>Venkatesh Iyer, walking in as the Impact Substitute when RCB slumped further 125/7, played a crucial finishing innings with an unbeaten 29 runs off 15 balls. </p><p>RCB will next face Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, while RR will look to continue their juggernaut against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier on the same day. </p>