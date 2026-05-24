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IPL 2026 | RR join RCB, GT and SRH in top-four: Check Playoffs schedule, venues and format here

The four teams that qualify for the Playoffs include table toppers and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 15:37 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCBGTSRHRR

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