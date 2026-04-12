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IPL 2026 | Salt, Kohli, Patidar fifties power RCB to 240/4 against MI

Salt and Kohli put on 120 for the first wicket while Patidar and Tim David (35 not out off 16 balls) produced rapid knocks in the second half to power the defending champions to a strong position.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 16:58 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCBMI

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