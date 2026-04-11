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IPL 2026 | Samson's hundred, Overton's miserly spell give CSK first win

While it was the super Kings' first win of the season, the Capitals slumped to their second defeat in a row.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 18:08 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 18:08 IST
Sports NewsCSKChennai Super KingsCricketIPLDelhi Capitals

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