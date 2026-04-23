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IPL 2026 | Sanju Samson, Akeal Hosein power CSK to massive 103-run win over MI

Backed by a partisan crowd that made it feel more like Chepauk than the Wankhede Stadium, CSK produced a clinical all-round performance despite the absence of MS Dhoni.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 18:50 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 18:50 IST
Sports NewsCSKCricketMumbai IndiansIPL

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