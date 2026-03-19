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IPL 2026 | Sanju Samson had become face of Rajasthan Royals, losing him is massive, says Faf du Plessis

He said Samson's departure would place added responsibility on Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had the freedom to play his natural game alongside the former RR skipper.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 10:09 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLFaf Du PlessisRajasthan RoyalsSanju Samson

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