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IPL 2026 | Sanju Samson's unbeaten 87 powers CSK to eight-wicket win over DC

Electing to bat on a tricky surface, Delhi Capitals were restricted to 155/7.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 18:36 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 18:36 IST
Sports NewsCSKCricketIPLSanju SamsonDC

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