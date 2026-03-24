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IPL 2026 | Saurabh Dubey, David Payne named replacements for Akash Deep and Jack Edwards

The IPL 2026 season starts on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 08:56 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 08:56 IST
Sports NewsKolkata Knight RidersCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLSunrisers Hyderabad

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