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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | Shreyas Iyer's maiden hundred keeps PBKS in playoffs race, beat LSG by seven wickets

The victory helped Punjab to reach 15 points from their all 14 league engagements to reclaim the No. 4 position on the table.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 18:29 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 18:29 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLShreyas IyerPBKSLSG

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