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IPL 2026 | Shubman Gill masterclass floors Rajasthan Royals

From the moment Gujarat strode to the field, they meant business.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 19:38 IST
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Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dazzled yet again with a 47-ball 96 which went in vain. afp
Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dazzled yet again with a 47-ball 96 which went in vain. afp
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Published 29 May 2026, 19:38 IST
Sports NewsShubman GillCricketGujarat TitansIPLRajasthan RoyalsVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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