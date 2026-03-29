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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | Skipper Ishan Kishan leads Sunrisers' charge

It was almost deja vu in Bengaluru on Saturday night in the opening game of IPL-19 as the wicketkeeper single-handedly steered Sunrisers to a competitive total with a power-packed fifty.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 18:39 IST
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Jacob Duffy. PTI

Jacob Duffy. PTI

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Published 28 March 2026, 18:39 IST
sportsCricketIshan KishanIPLRCBSunrisers Hyderabad

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