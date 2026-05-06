<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vaibhav-sooryavanshi">Vaibhav Sooryavanshi</a>, who has taken the cricket world by storm with his scintillating performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to face some legal hurdles with social activist CM Shivakumar Nayak threatening to lodge an FIR against the Governing Council for 'allegedly' flouting rules by permitting 15-year-old to play the cash-rich league.</p><p>Vaibhav, who plies his trade with Rajasthan Royals had become the youngest player, and the fastest by balls faced, to complete 1,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket as en route to smashing a 36-ball century in the IPL 2026 tie against Sunrisers Hyderabad recently.</p><p>He hit 12 sixes and five boundaries as he completed his second century in the tournament, shortly after reaching 1,000 runs in T20 cricket, having faced just 473 balls in the format.</p><p>The century was the third fastest in IPL history, after Chris Gayle's 30-ball ton in 2013 and his own 35-ball hundred last year.</p><p>The southpaw has poleaxed some top-of-the-draw bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Josh Hazlewood in IPL 2026.</p><p>However, Nayak believes he should not be playing cricket and instead focus on studies.</p><p>"This 15-year-old boy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from Rajasthan Royals is being exploited. This is nothing but child labour. How can they make a minor boy play in such a big league like this?" Nayak said during a televised debate.</p><p>He added that Sooryavanshi should be focusing on studies instead. During the debate, he also said that he would be taking legal action against the franchise. </p><p>As per law children below 14 are prohibited from working in most occupations, while adolescents (14-18) can work in non-hazardous sectors under regulated conditions. However, sports activities are exempted from the ambit of the law. </p>.IPL 2026 | 'Get his bat checked': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi accused of using ‘AI chip’ .<p>Recently he was accused of using an AI chip to generate more power by Pakistan’s cricket expert Nauman Niaz.<br><br>The Rajasthan Royals' chubby-cheeked batting sensation has literally taken the cricket world by storm that his name has been put in the list of 35 T20 specialists that the national selectors have picked as probable for the T20I leg of the Ireland tour in June-July.</p>