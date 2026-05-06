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IPL 2026 | Activist threatens to file FIR against Rajasthan Royals over ‘child labour’ concerns on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The Rajasthan Royals' chubby-cheeked batting sensation has literally taken the cricket world by storm with his scintillating batting prowess.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 07:01 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 07:01 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLRajasthan RoyalsVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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