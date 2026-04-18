IPL 2026 | SRH beat CSK by 10 runs

<p>Hyderabad: Nitish Kumar Reddy and Eshan Malinga shared five wickets between them as hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in their IPL match here on Saturday.</p>.<p>Defending 195, Hyderabad restricted struggling CSK to 184 for eight. CSK have crashed to fourth defeat in six matches.</p>.<p>Abhishek Sharma (59) and Heinrich Klaasen (59) took CSK to 194 for nine with their splendid batting. For CSK, Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj picked up three wickets apiece while Mukesh Choudhary bagged two.</p>.SRH 'OutKlaas' KKR by 110 runs to end IPL season on a high.<p>Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 194 for 9 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 59, Heinrich Klaasen 59; Jamie Overton 3/37, Anshul Kamboj 3/22).</p>.<p>Chennai Super Kings: 184 for 8 in 20 overs. (Ayush Mhatre 30, Matthew Short 34; E Malinga 3/29, N Reddy 2/31). </p>