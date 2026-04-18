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IPL 2026 | SRH beat CSK by 10 runs

CSK have crashed to fourth defeat in six matches.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 18:26 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 18:26 IST
Cricket newsCSKIPLSRH

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