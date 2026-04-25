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IPL 2026 | SRH eclipse Sooryavanshi’s third-fastest IPL ton for 5-wicket win over RR

The Royals, despite having a par total on board, deployed as many as eight bowling options but poor fielding let their bowlers down.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 18:30 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 18:30 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLSRHRR

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