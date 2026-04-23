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IPL 2026 | Starc cleared by CA, likely to be available for DC's game on May 1

The left-arm quick has been sidelined since January due to elbow and shoulder niggles.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 06:46 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 06:46 IST
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