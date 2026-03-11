<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-premier-league">Indian Premier League's </a>(IPL) 19th season which was supposed to start on March 28 is likely to be delayed due to the ongoing crisis in West Asia, as per media reports.</p><p>As soon as India retained the ICC T20 World Cup after beating New Zealand in a lop-sided final at Ahmedabad on March 8, official broadcaster Star Sports had posted on their social media handles that IPL will start on Mach 28.</p>.IPL 2026| Starting date announced: Check out the details .<p>However, the escalating tension in Middle East which has resulted in LPG gas shortage across India might force the organisers to put off the cash-rich franchise-based T20 League at least for a few days.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL</a> Chairperson Arun Dhumal was candid while saying that said that the the Governing Council is keeping a tab on on the developing situation. </p><p>"We're reviewing the development. Since this is a evolving situation, nothing can be said as of now. But given the requirement of the situation, we will take a call accordingly," Dhumal was quoted as saying by Indian Express.</p><p>The IPL Governing Council was supposed to release the fixture of IPL 2026 in a day or two. but now there seems to be an uncertainty over it.</p><p>Earlier, it was presumed that the IPL Governing Council would at least announce the first phase schedule with the second leg to be revealed after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for polls in five states. But not, it has been put on hold. </p><p>For the records, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions, having defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in the final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad last year. </p><p>Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings jointly hold the record for the most IPL titles, with five championships each.</p>