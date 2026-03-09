Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026| Starting date announced: Check out the details

Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the tournament opener and the final of the most-popular T20 franchise league.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 05:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 05:31 IST
sportsSports NewsCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLRoyal Challengers BangaloreBCCIKSCA

Follow us on :

Follow Us