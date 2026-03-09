<p>The 19th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 28 and will run till the end of May, according to official broadcaster Star Sports.</p><p>"Get ready! <a href="https://x.com/hashtag/TATAIPL2026?src=hashtag_click">#TATAIPL2026</a> is all set to start from the 28th of MARCH!," Star Sports posted on X minutes after India defended the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in a lop-sided final at Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 8). </p>.<p>By virtue of being the champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host the lung opener as well as the final the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.</p>.IPL 2026 | It's official! RCB to play five home matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium.<p>The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to release the fixtures of the most popular T20 franchise league in the coming days.</p><p>It was earlier reported that RCB will play five league matches, including the lung opener fixture at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, ending months of uncertainty.</p><p>The announcement had ended doubts about whether the IPL 2025 winners would be able to play at their home ground, following the stampede that killed 11 fans after RCB's maiden title win on June 4 last year.</p><p>Since that tragic incident, the Karnataka State Cricket Association has not hosted any major domestic matches including the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy or even the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.</p><p><br>The schedule of IPL has apparently been delayed due to to the ensuing Assembly elections in the five states -- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam.</p><p>According to insiders, the BCCI is likely to announce the schedule in two phases.</p><p>The second phase, which includes the play-off matches, will be announced at a later date.</p>