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IPL 2026 | Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Delhi Capitals by 47 runs

Invited to bat, Abhishek Sharma blazed away to an unbeaten 35 off 68 balls to steer SRH to a mammoth 242 for 2.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 18:15 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 18:15 IST
Sports NewsCricketSunrisers HyderabadDelhi Capitals

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