<p>Hyderabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sunrisers-hyderabad">Sunrisers Hyderabad</a> defeated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-capitals">Delhi Capitals</a> by 47 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.</p><p>Invited to bat, Abhishek Sharma blazed away to an unbeaten 35 off 68 balls to steer SRH to a mammoth 242 for 2.</p><p>The SRH bowlers, led by Eshan Malinga (4/32), then stopped DC for 195 for 9.</p>.IPL 2026 | CSK's Ayush Mhatre ruled out of remainder of tournament due to hamstring injury.<p>Earlier, Abhishek hit 10 boundaries and as many maximums, anchoring the innings from the start to the end.</p><p>He found able support from Travis Head (37) and Heinrich Klaasen (37 not out).</p><p>For Delhi, skipper Axar Patel picked up one wicket.</p><p><strong>Brief Score:</strong></p><p>Sunrisers Hyderabad: 242 for 2 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 135 not out, Heinrich Klaasen 37 not out, Travis Head 37; Axar Patel 1/23)</p><p>Delhi Capitals: 195 for 9 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 57, Sameer Rizvi 41; Eshan Malinga 4/32 ).</p>