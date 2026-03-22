Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | Sunrisers Hyderabad put all eggs in batting basket

The Sunrisers have also made the 100-run Powerplays and the super-high first-innings totals seem the new normal.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 05:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 March 2026, 05:55 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLSunrisers Hyderabad

Follow us on :

Follow Us